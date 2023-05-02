Ron Johnson to Newsmax: Blinken 'Needs to Be Subpoenaed'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has directed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to preserve all records, requesting them amid allegations Blinken lied to Congress about his Hunter Biden contacts during the Obama administration.

Now, Johnson told Newsmax on Tuesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Blinken might ultimately face a subpoena for the requested records.

"This stinks to high heaven: The secretary was not honest with Congress; he lied to us," Johnson told host Carl Higbie. "We have to discount the veracity of his entire testimony. He needs to be subpoenaed, but what he should do is resign.

"And if he won't resign, the House should impeach him as soon as possible."

Johnson, a member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, wrote a letter to Blinken on Monday night, alleging he has evidence Blinken has lied to Congress about having no previous contact with Hunter Biden, nor knowledge of the then-vice president's son ties to Burisma, a Ukraine gas company.

"Secretary of State Blinken voluntarily sat down with my investigators to be interviewed prior to becoming secretary of state and he lied to us," Johnson said. "We asked him point blank: Did you ever email Hunter Biden?

"He said, 'No.'

"Now we have emails between himself and Hunter Biden.

"Plus, his wife, who also worked in the State Department — now works in the White House — was basically being used as a conduit between Hunter Biden and Secretary of State Blinken — back then he was just deputy secretary — trying to set up a meeting with Burisma's lobbying firm, Democrat lobbying firm here in the U.S."

The connections are pertinent to Johnson's Senate investigations into the Biden family's business dealings, which included large, questionable payments to Hunter Biden from Ukraine, Russia, and China, despite having little to no business experience.

"Well, we know why: His last name was Biden and he was selling the family name," Johnston told Higbie of why Hunter Biden was paid such large sums from foreign countries. "He was peddling influence. He was compromising a future, now current, United States president."

And Blinken's shady past is even of a deeper concern, according to Johnson, because he was one of the architects of the alleged election interference and meddling scheme around rejecting the October 2020 election campaign Hunter Biden laptop story as "Russian disinformation."

It was a lie then-candidate Joe Biden peddled to the American public in the only presidential campaign debate with sitting president Donald Trump.

"Now we know that this current sitting secretary of state was the impetus for that letter from 51 former intelligence officials that interfered in our election to a far greater extent than anything Russia ever could hope to accomplish," Johnson concluded.

