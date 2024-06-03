WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ron johnson | joe biden | donald trump | hunter biden | conviction | delaware | democrat

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Unlikely To See Conviction in Hunter Case

By    |   Monday, 03 June 2024 09:03 PM EDT

No matter what Hunter Biden did, the fact that he is being tried in Wilmington, Delaware, likely precludes his possibly being found guilty, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday.

In addition, for "some of the more serious charges, the statute of limitations were allowed to expire," Johnson told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

While Donald Trump was prosecuted in a jurisdiction where the jury pool was overwhelmingly Democrat, by a district attorney who ran on "getting Trump," and an obviously biased judge, Hunter is being tried in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Last time I heard, that was Biden country," Johnson said. "I would be shocked, quite honestly, if there was a conviction here."

Monday, 03 June 2024 09:03 PM
