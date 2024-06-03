Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Case 'No Comparison' to Trump's

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday that there's "no comparison" between what's happening with Hunter Biden's criminal gun trial in Delaware and former President Donald Trump's New York paperwork trial.

"The fact that [former Justice Department official Matthew] Colangelo went to New York to work for [Manhattan District attorney] Alvin Bragg from DOJ [Department of Justice], essentially pursuing this prosecution of Donald Trump, pursuing this, what I call lawfare against Donald Trump, what's happening with Hunter Biden is no comparison," Cline said on "Newsline."

"That's facts that have actually come out through our evidence gathering, but it's right there on paper. What you have with Donald Trump is Alvin Bragg having the statute of limitations run on a misdemeanor and, so, creating a felony.

"Even when he created a felony, he gave the jury essentially a multiple choice option for conviction. And so, there are so many reversible errors in the decision that are ripe for appeal.

"I'm glad to see the president [Trump] appealing the case. With Hunter Biden, we're lucky this even happened at all because the judge stood up to DOJ prosecutors and said we're not going to accept this sweetheart deal."

The federal gun case against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, began Monday with jury selection, after the collapse of a plea deal last year that would have resolved the three felonies he's charged with and avoided the public spectacle of a trial in an election year.

According to Hunter Biden's memoirs, he purchased a firearm in 2018 when he was still addicted to crack cocaine. He stands accused of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, falsely claiming he was not a drug user on a firearms screening application, and illegally owning the gun for 11 days.

Cline said that as the case unfolds, "the American people are going to get an earful about what Hunter Biden was up to at that point," as well as "the laws that he was breaking."

Cline, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said that the panel has "a lot more questions" and said the administration "has not been forthcoming" in providing evidence or information which has been subpoenaed.

"So, we're going to have the attorney general [Merrick Garland] in front of Judiciary this week and we look forward to asking him further questions about that information and why we don't have it and what we need to complete our impeachment inquiry," he added.

