Rep. Williams to Newsmax: SBA Playing Politics for Biden

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, who chairs the House Committee on Small Business, told Newsmax Monday that it’s “pretty unbelievable” that the Small Business Association (SBA) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Michigan Department of State to help register voters in liberal-leaning districts.

“The fact of the matter is, the Democrats, they have their own rules, they break their own rules, they do their own way, and sometimes we don't come back and hit them hard enough,” Williams said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”



“The Small Business Committee, we just caught them red-handed a couple of weeks ago, where they signed a memo of understanding with the state of Michigan to help register voters in Flint and Detroit – liberal bastions – to help Joe Biden win the election.”

“This is not in the purview of the SBA,” he continued. “The SBA is designed to help Main Street America put people to work, keep people to work, get businesses started, entrepreneurship, all the things that built this country, and now they're being weaponized by Biden to help them count votes and register people to the Democratic Party.”

Last month, the House Small Business Committee began reviewing allegations that SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman was indirectly campaigning for President Joe Biden and vulnerable Democrat members of Congress on trips she takes around the country.

An initial review of the SBA’s press releases appeared to confirm the allegations and indicated that Guzman has traveled to battleground states, including Michigan, and invited Democrat members of Congress nearly eight times more frequently than Republican members.

The committee also prepared maps that overlay former SBA events, census data, Michigan Department of State data and publicly reported information of voter blocs targeted by the Democrats.

Williams said Republicans on the committee “asked questions” but “didn’t get any answers,” so they “forced them to come see us.”

“I put two subpoenas out – first time in about 15 years a subpoena’s been issued out of the Small Business Committee – and they're coming before us now to tell us why they think that they need to be doing this,” he said. “If they don't address the subpoena, we'll take it even further, but we're going to get some action and find out why they're doing it, because election fraud runs rampant right now in the Democratic Party.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com