Iowa AG Bird to Newsmax: Democrats Don't 'Support Equality'

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird told Newsmax on Monday that Democrats in America have failed to support equality, adding that she sees no Democratic support for eliminating divisive DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) policies.

"The principle of not discriminating should be something that everybody can get behind. And it's sad to see that those on the left, although they give lip service to it, they don't really support freedom; they don't really support equality and upholding the Constitution in this way," Bird said on "National Report."

Bird said an initiative involving 18 additional Republican state attorneys general pushing retailer Costco to abandon its DEI policies points out her assertion that Democrats aren't interested in fairness.

"I have not seen my Democrat counterparts take a stand on this. And, you know, when we look at something like DEI and we look at upholding what we have in this country, our Constitution — where people have equal protection under the law, where discrimination based on race and gender is illegal, and where quotas and set-asides are also not allowed — those are principles that are American principles. And, you know, I call on everyone to unite behind that."

Bird said the Costco push is seeing some results but that the company has not abandoned using a race-based formula for executive bonuses. "The fact that their race-based criteria are part of the factors that go into the bonus, I think that is a problem. There's no discrimination that's allowed."

Bird said she and the other Republican AGs involved in the company review have made it clear that policy needs to stop.

"I think Costco needs to take a strong look at that and make sure that they're complying with the law and any race-based criteria or quotas related to executive bonuses," she said.

