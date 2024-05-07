WATCH TV LIVE

Rep Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Illegally Using SBA Funds to Boost Voter Registration

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 05:57 PM EDT

The Biden administration is illegally using the Small Business Administration (SBA) to boost voter registration in the key battleground state of Michigan, Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Van Duyne, a Texas Republican who is a member of the House Small Business Committee, told Newsmax's "American Agenda" that the panel sent a letter to the SBA administrator asking why the federal agency was getting involved in voter registration in Michigan by providing resources.

The congresswoman said it is "absolutely illegal" for the administration to be using "taxpayer funded dollars that are being spent on campaigning for the president."

She emphasized that one of the SBA officials was even "caught on camera bragging about how they are using taxpayer dollars to campaign for Democrats, and yet we can't get any answers from the Small Business Administration."

Van Duyne said that due to their refusal to answer questions on the subject, the committee is issuing a subpoena to force SBA officials to appear before the panel.

She also stressed that it is not the SBA's job "at all" to be involved in voter registration or to provide resources to increase it, and that the use of these funds for that purpose... is coming at the same time that small businesses are being hurt by the Biden administration.

