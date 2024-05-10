Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: SBA Voter Registration Push 'Illegal'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Friday that the Small Business Administration's drive to register voters in Michigan is "an illegal electioneering gambit."

The House Committee on Small Business on Tuesday issued a subpoena to the SBA over the use of resources after the SBA and the Michigan Department of State announced a joint effort to promote voter registration in the state.

Meuser, who sits on the House Committees on Small Business and Financial Services, told "American Agenda": "The SBA has a mission statement to assist and protect the interests of small businesses, to help strengthen the economy. It says nothing about entering agreements with a state secretary of state for the purpose of registering primarily Democrat voters."

He added, "This is an illegal electioneering gambit that they're playing here. This is … illegal, we think clearly illegal, for a number of reasons."

Meuser went on to accuse a senior adviser to the SBA of "bragging about how [SBA Administrator Isabel Guzman] would go out campaigning for the Biden administration, only invite Democrats, and engage in as much heavy registration of voters primarily in Democrat areas, that they possibly could."

He said, "That's how they're spending taxpayer money and that is a violation of a number of federal laws."

