Antonio Sabato Jr. to Newsmax: Hollywood 'Propaganda' Failing

Actor and filmmaker Antonio Sabato Jr. told Newsmax on Monday that Hollywood is losing its grip on the film industry as independent, conservative-friendly studios find success.

Sabato told "Wake Up America" on Monday, "The country is doing amazing" following the election of President Donald Trump, adding, "I think the woke agenda is completely over, and I can tell you that because of the work I'm getting."

Sabato pointed to his recent movie, "Grace By Night," which was released last year and is now available streaming on Amazon Prime, where he said, "It's doing phenomenal. People want to see movies like 'Grace by Night.' I have a movie coming out called '4:26,' another inspiring, amazing film. I'm about to direct another film called 'Breaking Shadows.'"

He said, "These are films that are motivational, these are inspiring films and distribution companies. Movie theaters want that because nobody else in this country wants to see this woke agenda; they don't want to see these shows with propaganda from Hollywood telling you how to live your life."

Sabato also commented on a sketch featured on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend that parodied HBO's "The White Lotus" with Trump and his White House staff, saying, "It's great to see that they're making money with President Trump. Still, they're using him. Everybody's making money on Trump whether they like it or not, right?"

He later added, "Jesus is alive; God is alive; the country is moving. I mean, look at what we did in the voting booth, and look what's going on right now. People are back to work. The country is doing phenomenal. The best is yet to come. I think the country is going to do amazing — better than ever before."

Sabato said that this movement is "revolving around the industry of moviemaking because people want to go out, and they want to experience with their family or by themselves or with their couple or whatever, love and affection and inspiring films with dignity and honor. And ultimately, Jesus stands for that. So that's why I'm going to keep making films."

