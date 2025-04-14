WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | hollywood | woke | film | acting | jesus christ | antonio sabato jr.

Antonio Sabato Jr. to Newsmax: Hollywood 'Propaganda' Failing

By    |   Monday, 14 April 2025 12:19 PM EDT

Actor and filmmaker Antonio Sabato Jr. told Newsmax on Monday that Hollywood is losing its grip on the film industry as independent, conservative-friendly studios find success.

Sabato told "Wake Up America" on Monday, "The country is doing amazing" following the election of President Donald Trump, adding, "I think the woke agenda is completely over, and I can tell you that because of the work I'm getting."

Sabato pointed to his recent movie, "Grace By Night," which was released last year and is now available streaming on Amazon Prime, where he said, "It's doing phenomenal. People want to see movies like 'Grace by Night.' I have a movie coming out called '4:26,' another inspiring, amazing film. I'm about to direct another film called 'Breaking Shadows.'"

He said, "These are films that are motivational, these are inspiring films and distribution companies. Movie theaters want that because nobody else in this country wants to see this woke agenda; they don't want to see these shows with propaganda from Hollywood telling you how to live your life."

Sabato also commented on a sketch featured on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend that parodied HBO's "The White Lotus" with Trump and his White House staff, saying, "It's great to see that they're making money with President Trump. Still, they're using him. Everybody's making money on Trump whether they like it or not, right?"

He later added, "Jesus is alive; God is alive; the country is moving. I mean, look at what we did in the voting booth, and look what's going on right now. People are back to work. The country is doing phenomenal. The best is yet to come. I think the country is going to do amazing — better than ever before."

Sabato said that this movement is "revolving around the industry of moviemaking because people want to go out, and they want to experience with their family or by themselves or with their couple or whatever, love and affection and inspiring films with dignity and honor. And ultimately, Jesus stands for that. So that's why I'm going to keep making films."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Actor and filmmaker Antonio Sabato Jr. told Newsmax on Monday that Hollywood is losing its grip on the film industry as independent, conservative-friendly studios find success.
donald trump, hollywood, woke, film, acting, jesus christ, antonio sabato jr., snl
487
2025-19-14
Monday, 14 April 2025 12:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved