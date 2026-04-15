Labor Secretary to Newsmax: Trump 'Leaning In' for American Workers

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer told Newsmax on Wednesday that the Trump administration is "leaning in" to deliver meaningful relief and expanded opportunity for American workers through a combination of tax cuts, pro-growth policies, and workforce development initiatives.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Chavez-DeRemer outlined how policies like no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and broader working family tax cuts are translating into real financial gains for millions of Americans.

She highlighted a recent White House moment featuring a DoorDash delivery worker as a powerful example of the administration's focus on everyday Americans.

"That showed that President [Donald] Trump is really focused on the American worker every day, hardworking Americans who are finding a way to provide for their families," she said, noting the story resonated nationwide.

Chavez-DeRemer emphasized that the president's message has been consistent and worker-focused.

"He has said to them, 'I have your back, and I want you to keep more of your hard-earned dollars,'" she said, framing the policy approach as one centered on rewarding work and easing financial pressure.

She described this year's tax season as a stark contrast to previous years when uncertainty and higher burdens weighed on families.

"Most people fear Tax Day," she said. "They're not sure what they're going to owe."

Chavez-DeRemer added, "And for the first time in a very long time, this president has said … we're going to give you some of your money back that you earned."

According to Chavez-DeRemer, the scope of the relief is significant. She said 53 million filers are benefiting from the administration's tax cuts, with more than 45% seeing at least one provision directly boost their take-home income or refund totals.

The no-tax-on-tips policy, she added, is having a particularly meaningful impact in service industries.

"Over 6 million filers have taken advantage of their no tax on tips where they're going to see a refund up to $7,100 possibly," she said, noting that many workers are reporting noticeably larger refunds this year.

She pointed to firsthand accounts gathered during her travels. Recalling a visit to Woodbridge, Virginia, Chavez-DeRemer said a tipped worker told her the additional income "makes a difference" and "gives comfort in knowing that she can possibly add to paying her mortgage, paying her car payments … affording child care."

"There's a lot of things that people will say to themselves about what just a few hundred dollars extra a month in their pocket … can do for their family's stability and peace of mind," she said.

"Why shouldn't they be able to keep all of their tip dollars?" she added, noting workers are already taxed on their base wages.

Beyond tax relief, Chavez-DeRemer said the administration is pairing financial benefits with long-term workforce investments aimed at strengthening the labor market.

"We want to create more jobs and more opportunity," she said, pointing to apprenticeship programs, skills training, and funding being directed to states to help workers enter high-demand fields.

"It's an exciting time for Americans to know that this president is leaning in," Chavez-DeRemer said, adding that the Department of Labor is working closely with employers and states to "back up that bet" on the American worker and sustain the momentum.

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