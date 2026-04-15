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Tags: ron johnson | senate filibuster | save america act

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: End the Filibuster

By    |   Wednesday, 15 April 2026 07:35 PM EDT

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday he supports getting rid of the legislative filibuster in the upper chamber.

On "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE," Johnson said, "The reason you can't pass the SAVE America Act is because Democrats won't allow it. It's existential to their overall game plan of turning America into a one-party nation."

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act would require that voters provide proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. It would also require voters to show valid photo identification to vote in person.

"The only way we're going to pass it out of the United States Senate is if we end the filibuster," Johnson said. "I've been pretty vocal about the fact that the Senate is so broken, we have pretty well eviscerated the filibuster, the cloture vote on nominations.

"Now, reconciliation does not require a 60-vote threshold. Rip the Band-Aid off."

Johnson said that when it comes to the filibuster, Americans are at the bottom of the hill.

"Let's try and save America while we still have a chance to do so," Johnson said.

"We already know Democrats are going to end it when they have the opportunity," Johnson said earlier on "Wake Up America." "We better beat them to the punch."

President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded Republican senators eliminate the filibuster and pass the SAVE America Act, though Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he does not have the votes.

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Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday he supports getting rid of the legislative filibuster in the upper chamber.
ron johnson, senate filibuster, save america act
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2026-35-15
Wednesday, 15 April 2026 07:35 PM
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