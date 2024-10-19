Wilkie to Newsmax: Biden Admin Leaked Israel's Target List to Iran

Former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie alleged on Newsmax Saturday that the Biden administration leaked sensitive Israeli target information to Iran-friendly organizations, raising serious concerns about national security and U.S.-Israel relations.

"It is now being reported, both in the Middle East and here in the United States, that someone within the Biden national security organization leaked to Iran-friendly organizations a list of targets that the Israelis had been sharing with us," Wilkie said on "The Count." He called the development "incredibly serious" and an indicator of the administration's "feckless" approach to foreign policy.

"Why am I not surprised by this? Because from day one, the Biden administration has been wrong. [Israeli President Benjamin] Netanyahu has embarrassed them one day, one stage after another. And this is an incredibly serious issue that has now exploded onto the world stage," he added.

"This call for a cease-fire is designed to give [Vice President Kamala] Harris an opportunity to read from a teleprompter to tell the world that she was responsible for it," Wilkie said, calling it a "military folly" for Israel to halt its operations.

He said the conflict with Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah, is a "zero-sum game — the zero-sum being that the Iranians and their proxies are committed to the destruction of the Jewish state and the destruction of the Jewish people. They say it every day. It's in their founding documents."

Wilkie emphasized the importance of Israel's continued military efforts, noting Hezbollah's remaining arsenal.

"They still have tens of thousands of rockets," he said, urging Israel to persist in dismantling the group.

Wilkie concluded by labeling the administration's foreign policy "faculty lounge lunacy" and arguing that the administration's weakness caused the current situation in the Middle East.

