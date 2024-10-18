WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: blaine holt | darren gaub | israel | hamas

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: New Hamas Leaders Top Israel's 'Hunting List'

Friday, 18 October 2024 05:55 PM EDT

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Friday that whoever is leading Hamas following the death of Yahya Sinwar now moves to the "top of the hunting list" for Israel, which is determined to eradicate the Iranian-backed terror group.

It is believed Sinwar's younger brother, Mohammed Sinwar, is now in charge, but Holt told "American Agenda" that power likely will be shared between Mohammed Sinwar, 49, and Khaled Meshaal, 68, who is based in Qatar and Turkey.

"Mohammed is probably going to be the guy on the ground in the Gaza Strip for Hamas, but he's not going to have outright control," Holt said. "[Yahya Sinwar's] death yesterday is going to create a shared power situation. So, you'll have this guy — 'Sinwar 2' we'll call him — he's on the ground. But more importantly, the one calling the shots is Khaled Meshaal over in Qatar or Turkey. He has been staying there sometimes as well.

"In each case it will be the same. They go to the top of the hunting list for Israel, and Qatar is probably very nervous that Mossad will have an assassination plot underway for Meshaal before too long."

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Darin Gaub appeared with Holt and agreed that those atop the Hamas leadership following Yahya Sinwar's death should be looking over their shoulders.

Two weeks after Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said his forces killed Nasrallah's next two successors, Hashem Safieddine and Safieddine's heir, who was not named.

"Most of these guys have a very short life span ahead of them if the current trend continues," Gaub said.









