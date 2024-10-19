Drone Targets Netanyahu's Home, No Injuries Reported

A drone launched from Lebanon toward Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea early Saturday, according to Israeli officials, The Hill reported.

In a statement, Netanyahu's office confirmed that neither the prime minister nor his wife, Sara, were present at the residence during the incident, and no injuries occurred.

"A UAV was launched towards the prime minister's residence in Caesarea," Netanyahu's office said. "The prime minister and his wife were not at the location, and there were no injuries in the incident."

The attack comes at a time of heightened tension between Israel and various militant groups, including Hezbollah, based in Lebanon. Just days before the incident, a drone attack carried out by Hezbollah on an Israeli military base resulted in the deaths of four Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli military intercepted two more drones on Saturday, according to a report by The New York Times.

While air raid sirens were triggered at an Israeli military base in Glilot, which is near Tel Aviv, no alarms were sounded in Caesarea, the location of Netanyahu's home. The Israel Defense Forces is reviewing the incident.

The drone strike targeting the prime minister's home occurred in the aftermath of a major Israeli military operation in Gaza. Earlier in the week, Israeli forces successfully targeted and killed Yahya Sinwar, a top leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Sinwar, who had been hiding in underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, was believed to have orchestrated the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel, which left approximately 1,200 Israelis dead and more than 250 hostages taken.

The death of Sinwar is seen as a significant event in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in heavy casualties. According to local health authorities, more than 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, although these figures do not differentiate between militants and civilians.

Following Sinwar's death, Hamas vowed would be released "before the end of the aggression on Gaza" and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory.

In response, Netanyahu said, "The war is not over yet."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.