Robert O'Brien to Newsmax: 'Weakness Is Provocative'

Robert O'Brien, the former national security adviser to then President Donald Trump, bemoaned how quickly global stability has plunged since the end of the Trump administration, telling Newsmax on Monday that "it's amazing that it got this bad this fast."

Further, appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," O'Brien said that what's taking place in Israel is the direct result of an administration's weakness.

"When we left office in January 20 [2021], the world was at peace," O'Brien told Kelly. "And what's happened since — Afghanistan had a catastrophic withdrawal, we had Russia invade Ukraine. We've now had Iran, basically through Hamas, invade Israel. I'm waiting for the other shoe to drop in Taiwan with the Chinese before they get in on the action as one of the axis of evil.

"We've got North Korea testing missiles again. We've got a war in Azerbaijan and Armenia. We've got Serbia and Kosovo, where we had a peace treaty, ready to go to blows. It's amazing that it got this bad this fast," O'Brien added.

O'Brien had a motto during his days at the National Security Council.

"I mean, we know that weakness is provocative. I used to tell that to my staff at the NSC all the time. And we know that peace through strength works, but man, we gotta change something very quickly to protect America and our allies," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!