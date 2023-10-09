Trump: How Can 'Anybody Who Loves Israel' Vote Democrat?

Former President Donald Trump asked supporters in New Hampshire on Monday how "anybody who loves Israel" can vote for Democrats and ripped President Joe Biden's foreign policy amid Israel's retaliation for Hamas' unprovoked terror attack.

According to The Hill, Trump claimed Biden "betrayed Israel" and cited the ongoing conflict since the Saturday terror attacks in the Jewish state as the most recent example of world unrest during Biden's term in the White House.

"I can't imagine how anybody who's Jewish or anybody who loves Israel — and frankly, the evangelicals just love Israel — I can't imagine anybody voting Democrat, let alone for this man, who's totally — he was shot 30 years ago," Trump said. "He's more shot now. But the problem was all caused by crooked Joe Biden."

The former president addressed supporters in Wolfeboro just days after militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel at daybreak on Saturday. Nearly 1,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including about 700 people in Israel and nearly 500 in the Gaza Strip. Hamas also claimed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages. According to the State Department, at least nine Americans were among those killed.

"Less than four years ago, we had peace in the Middle East with the historic Abraham Accords," Trump said, according to The Hill. "Today we have all-out war in Israel, and it's going to spread very quickly. What a difference a president makes."

Israel officially declared war on Sunday, following a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the day before that the country was "at war" with Hamas. The designated terrorist organization, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched a fusillade of rockets and invaded Israeli towns after breaching the country's security fence at multiple points.

Biden has vowed that the United States will stand with Israel, calling America's commitment "rock solid and unwavering."