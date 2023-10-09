Blinken Scrubs Post Calling for Hamas-Israel Truce

Secretary of State Antony Blinken deleted a social-media post Monday that called for a cease-fire between the Islamic Resistance Movement, a terrorist group also known as Hamas, and Israel.

Blinken wrote in the post on X that he was speaking with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about Hamas' devastating attacks over the weekend throughout southern Israel, killing hundreds.

"I encouraged Tükiye's advocacy for a cease-fire and the release of all hostages held by Hamas immediately," Blinken said.

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, was quick to slam the Biden administration, accusing it of showing its "true colors."

"Once Israel indicated it was going on offense into Gaza, Blinken encourage a cease-fire," Waltz wrote on X. "Israel has every right to respond to these horrific acts of terror."

Michael Doran, a senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the Hudson Institute, also rebuked Blinken's comments.

"'Ceasefire'? Secretary of State Blinken is out to lunch," Doran wrote on X. "Israel is mobilizing for war, precisely as the United States mobilized after 9/11."

"Could some mediator have called President Bush on 9/13/2001, and said, 'George, let's consider a ceasefire'? This is just nuts."

Blinken's comments are not the first controversial move by the Biden administration since the conflict began over the weekend.

On Saturday, the United States Office of Palestinian Affairs stated on X that it "unequivocally" condemned the attacks before urging "all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks."

The post was soon deleted.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated Monday that the military had no plan to ease up in its retaliation. He ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, cutting off all electricity, water, and fuel.