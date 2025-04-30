RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: Election Integrity 'Common Sense'

The GOP remains committed to ensuring that elections are "going to be safe and going to be fair," Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Wednesday.

The RNC on Monday filed a brief with the Vermont Supreme Court in an ongoing case to stop noncitizens from voting in certain Vermont municipal elections, including school board elections.

The RNC has been fighting to stop noncitizens from voting in Vermont elections since 2021.

"Ninety percent of American voters agree that only American citizens can vote or should vote in American elections," Whatley told "Wake Up America" co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter. "It is absolutely common sense. We are stunned that we are still continuing to see efforts by the Democratic Party to weaken this down.

"We just won a major lawsuit in New York over this issue. We had to go to the Supreme Court in Virginia to get this kicked out. It is it is something that is a Democratic orthodoxy that they want noncitizens to vote in these elections. They want to weaken protections on mail in ballots. They want to fight voter ID. We need to make sure that our elections are going to be safe and going to be fair."

Although many liberals have been promoting progressive policies such as allowing noncitizens to vote, Whatley was asked if he's concerned that the Democratic Party will attempt to move to the middle to attract moderate voters.

"What we're seeing right now is the Democratic Party is rudderless," Whatley said. "They are leaderless. They are continuing to double down on the same formula that they ran on in 2024, which is open borders, inflationary spending, and a weak America. As long as they're going to fight harder for violent, criminal, illegal aliens than they are for American families, they are not going to be successful in the elections.

"What Republicans need to do is continue to focus on our voters, focus on our constituents, our citizens all across this country know what the issues are for them and put solutions on the table. And we'll be fine ... on Election Day. But right now, what we're seeing out of the Democrats is a doubling down on stupid, and it's not going to work for them."

Whatley then was told that progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., appeared to be the future leader of the Democratic Party.

"I think I think it's ironic that we see [Illinois] Sen. [Dick] Durbin now saying that all of the older Democrats need to step down and give way to the next generation. I'm sure [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer is probably not real happy to hear that critique," Whatley said.

"But the fact is, AOC is going to double down on the same policies that [former Vice President] Kamala Harris and [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz just ran on. She is not bringing any new ideas to the party, nor is anybody else in the Democratic Party.

"The fact is, the American people want a strong country. They want strong borders, a strong, strong economy and a strong national security apparatus to protect our interests around the world. [President] Donald Trump and the Republicans are fighting every day for that agenda."

