RNC Chair Whatley to Newsmax: Party Building on Trump's Successes

The Republican National Committee is building infrastructure in preparation for the 2026 elections, but the bigger picture is happening in the White House and in Congress, with President Donald Trump working to deliver on the agenda American voters wanted, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"They wanted secure borders," Whatley told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We have secure borders. They want a strong economy. President Trump is taking steps every day to make sure that we have a strong economy, that we're going to have safe communities, and we're going to be strong enough on the world stage to be able to protect our interests."

Congress is helping prepare for 2026 through passing Trump's "great big, beautiful bill," he added. "The president and his team are delivering every single day to get ready for it."

Trump's steps on the economy will also prove vital in the midterm elections, as he is making sure that companies and jobs are being brought to America, Whatley insisted.

"We talk about the tariffs a lot, but we also need to talk about the regulatory structure," he said. "We need to talk about the tax structure, the fact that we've seen companies like NVIDIA and others who have already promised to invest up to $7 trillion in the United States economy. You know, this was not happening under Joe Biden. In fact, those dollars were going overseas."

It is also important for Congress to finish pushing through legislation to extend Trump's first-term tax cuts, said Whatley.

"We need no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security," he said. "At the end of the day, it does come down to tabletop issues. It comes down to pocketbook issues for the American voters, and we've already seen grocery prices are down dramatically, gasoline prices are down dramatically, and interest rates are already ticking down. So we're starting to see movement because of the president's agenda."

It is also important for Congress to pass the SAVE Act, which will keep non-citizens from voting in the 2026 election, said Whatley.

"Look, 90% of the American people say that only American citizens should vote in these elections," he said. "[Also] 84% say it is perfectly appropriate for you to ask for them to prove their citizenship when they vote, when they register to vote."

Democrats are on the wrong side of the issue, Whatley added

"Americans want election integrity," he said. "They want voter ID. They want only American citizens voting. They want the states to clean up the voter rolls. They want basic protections on mail-in ballots. That's what the Republican Party is fighting for right now."

Meanwhile, the committee is working on elections for this year as well, including the races for governor and New Jersey and Virginia, the chairman said.

"We want to make sure that in every one of these election cycles that we are ready to go, because the things you need to win in a battleground are you've got to have a great candidate, run a great race, you've got to get out the vote, and you've got to protect the ballot."

