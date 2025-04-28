RNC Chair to Newsmax: Democrats Vie to Impeach Trump

Without a platform to run on, Democrats are looking to impeach President Donald Trump, RNC Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Monday.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal's editorial board wrote that "it's a near-certainty that Democrats will impeach Mr. Trump in 2027 if they win control of the House in 2026."

The head of the Republican National Committee told "Finnerty" that Democrats have "made it very clear that that's going to be the plan because they have absolutely no agenda to run on."

As it stands, Republicans control the House and Senate.

Whatley added that when you look at the 2024 election, the Democrats' "entire agenda was open borders, inflationary spending, and a weak America. The American voters rejected it. They have since doubled down on every single one of those positions."

"We've seen [former Vice President] Kamala Harris out there saying, 'Oh, if only I'd been on the ballot longer.' They've had [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz out there saying, 'You know, only if I had been more aggressive.' [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, every single one of them is doubling down on that agenda.

"The American people don't want it. So the only path that they have towards relevance right now is obstruction, which we're seeing on the Capitol steps, and in the conversations around impeachment. It is ludicrous that this is their plan, but at least they're telling the American people now," Whatley said. "That's all they've got."

On Monday, members of the Democratic Party held a sit-in on the Capitol steps. According to the Philadelphia television station NBC News10, the protest was held in anticipation of the Republicans' reconciliation plan, which aims at cutting $1.5 trillion from the federal budget.

