Sen. Rick Scott to Newsmax: Democrats 'Want to Murder Their Opponents'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there are plenty of Democrats who want their conservative opponents to be killed.

Scott told "Ed Henry The Big Take" that in the wake of left-wing radical agitator Hasan Piker calling for Democrat supporters to kill him, he can draw no other conclusion.

"You have Democrats campaign with this guy," said Scott. "Not one Democrat senator has called him out. They go campaign with him. They go to Cuba with him to support the Cuban regime."

Scott said he is sickened by the rhetoric. "So, this guy Hasan Piker is crazy. He wants us murdered. He says, I should be murdered."

The Florida senator emphasized the anti-conservative attacks don't stop there. "All capitalists should be murdered. We deserve 9/11. He supports Hamas. I mean, he's antisemitic," Scott said.

And since liberal American politicians campaign with the radical blogger, the senator says their beliefs run side-by-side. "And Democrats, that's who they are because they campaign with this guy because they think it's good for him because that's what they believe in," he explained.

Scott said it is a dangerous path for the country. "They want to murder their opponents, murder, kill their opponents," he said.

He asked how many on the left are concerned about the events at the Washington Hilton on Saturday when a gunman tried to breach security and get to President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. "And by the way," Scott wondered, "how many of them care about what happened to President Trump?"

Trump was not hurt, but many who were there said the situation could have ended much differently as the gunman was able to fire a gun at security guards.

Scott said it's just one example of what is happening with the dangerous mood created by the left. "They don't care," he said. "They don't care that President Trump, third time, almost assassinated. They don't care. They don't support TSA [Transportation Security Administration]. They don't support Secret Service. They don't support FEMA, CBP, [Customs and Border Protection], ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]. None of it. Think about it."

The senator said one thing he and fellow conservative senators can do is dump the filibuster and forge ahead on American safety reforms like the SAVE America Act to ensure voting integrity. "Here's the only way. We've got to get rid of the filibuster. They're [Democrats] not going to vote with us. They don't care."

"So if we're not going to enforce a talking filibuster, make them talk like it was supposed to be," said Scott, "then we got to get rid of it and let's vote with 50 votes. Get the funding. Let's get safety back in this country."

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