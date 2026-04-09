Kari Lake to Newsmax: US Must Unite or Lose Freedoms

In the wake of comments by left-wing activist Hasan Piker, Kari Lake told Newsmax on Thursday that America needs to come together, lest it lose its freedoms.

Lake noted several incendiary comments and actions by Piker, including putting a shock collar on his dog and shocking the animal whenever it moved.

"What I'm seeing and what I'm hearing from some of the sound bites is somebody who's truly anti-American, and we are on the verge of being driven over the cliff into the abyss," Lake said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Lake, a former Arizona gubernatorial candidate who had been President Donald Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, said if the U.S. is not careful, it could end up like other countries around the world.

"The U.K., where they're going to have to claw and climb and scratch their way out of the mess that has happened there," Lake said. "Look at Iran, once a beautiful, free country of Persian people who are brilliant and wonderful and had a free life — and for 47 years they've been living in misery because they were plunged into this darkness."

Lake said she knows Iranians who would walk through Tehran and see people hanging dead from cranes because they went against the Iranian regime.

"We have to be very careful," Lake said. "We're treading on very dangerous ground right now, and this is a time for Americans to come together.

"I don't care if you call yourself Democrat or Republican.

"This is a time to come together and look at what we value as Americans," Lake added. "Our Bill of Rights, our freedoms."

Lake warned that the U.S. is in a dangerous time.

"To see these splits happening right now in our country, even people we think are our allies and friends and all the infighting," she said.

"This 250th anniversary of this great country is a time to come together and decide if we can put some of the petty differences aside, come together as Americans and say, 'Under no circumstances will we let this great country crumble and fall to these radicals.'"

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