Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Dems Tying SAVE America Act to Immigrant Voters

Democrats' opposition to the Republican-backed SAVE America Act is tied to broader disputes over immigration and election policy, Rep. Dan Meuser told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"Why are they willing to die on this hill?" the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "Because they spent four years letting over 13 million to 15 million illegals into the country."

That, he said, will be used to "change the census, and eventually, they're going to work to get them, give them the right to vote, and they believe somehow they're going to vote Democrat. This is their game plan."

He said the bill "requires identification and proof of citizenship in order to register," and questioned why Democrats oppose it.

"The Democrats are just willing to do anything," said Meuser. "This seems their leadership to gain control, and in their view, this could be checkmate."

He also addressed ongoing negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, as Republicans seek to advance a budget blueprint backed by President Donald Trump that would allow them to bypass Democrat support in the Senate.

"It's crucial that we get this done. It's not perfect. It's not particularly pretty. It's a little bit awkward, but it gets the job done," Meuser said. "We're going to pass. At least we need to. We all need to stick together because we have a one-vote majority."

He said Democrats "are not going to vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security's divisions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and they will not fund CBP," adding that Republicans are working to pass legislation that "shores up ICE and Customs and Border [Protection]."

Meuser pointed to a tighter timeline for action, citing concerns about pay for federal agents.

"The president's time frame was June 1. Our time frame is now May 15 because Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said that's when the last paycheck needs to go out to our agents. So we got to make sure we get it done by then," he said.

On redistricting battles unfolding in several states, Meuser said Democrats have engaged in similar efforts for years.

"The Democrats have been doing this for a long time. They've been doing it sort of a little bit undercover. Obama was way behind the effort in Pennsylvania, which changed our maps in 2020," he said.

He added, "Democrats have been doing this a long time. We staged this in Texas, you know, put it through the people, put it through the legislature, and it passed."

Meuser said recent moves reflect a more aggressive approach.

"So now they're on the complete attack, you know, burning the ships behind them, if you will," he said. "They're just going for it as they did in Virginia and as they did elsewhere because to them, the end justifies the means."

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