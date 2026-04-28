Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: Kimmel's 'Widow' Joke Showed 'No Shame'

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Tuesday that media figures like late-night host Jimmy Kimmel "have no shame," pointing to Kimmel's joke about first lady Melania Trump looking like an "expectant widow" as an example of rhetoric he says has gone too far.

Appearing on "Ed Henry The Big Take," McLaughlin said the line was not comedy but a reflection of a media culture willing to target political figures and their families without restraint, even in a tense political climate.

The remark came just days before an alleged assassination attempt unfolded at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were rushed from the Washington Hilton after a gunman opened fire near a security checkpoint.

Newsmax reported that Trump was not injured, but the situation triggered a rapid evacuation of the president, the first lady, and administration officials as law enforcement moved to secure the scene and detain the suspect.

Authorities later indicated the alleged gunman was believed to be targeting Trump and members of his Cabinet, heightening concerns about ongoing threats and the broader political environment.

Against that backdrop, McLaughlin said Kimmel's comment about Melania struck an especially sour note and could not be dismissed as harmless humor.

"It's not even a joke," he said. "It wasn't funny."

McLaughlin also questioned whether the audience response reflected genuine approval or something manufactured for television.

"I mean, I'm hoping that that was a laugh track that they were using, that real audience members were not laughing at that," he said, suggesting disbelief that such a comment would draw real laughter.

McLaughlin added that the segment went beyond a single line, arguing that the visual presentation made it even more inappropriate.

"Something nobody's really brought up, I think the worst part about it was the picture they showed," he said. "The picture they actually showed was his young son and his wife. ... They've had to deal with this three times now."

By including Trump's family in the segment, McLaughlin said, Kimmel blurred the line between political commentary and personal attack.

He also criticized CNN anchor Jake Tapper for defending Kimmel while warning about inflammatory rhetoric, calling the response selective and inconsistent.

"This is the same guy who told us how sharp and what great mental acuity that [former President] Joe Biden had," McLaughlin said. "Then he wrote a book about how everybody got fooled by it."

Such reversals highlight what he said is a credibility problem in legacy media, particularly when figures attempt to set standards for acceptable discourse.

"But I got to tell you, the hypocrisy knows no bounds with these people," McLaughlin said.

He argued that the controversy could have been quickly resolved if Kimmel had simply acknowledged the backlash and apologized publicly.

"Look, all he had to do was apologize," McLaughlin said. "But these people know no bounds. They have no shame."

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