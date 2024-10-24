Rich McCormick to Newsmax: GOP 'Motivated' to Vote Early

Republicans are embracing early voting and reversing their "bad mistakes in the past" that may have cost them votes in 2020, says Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

While campaigning in 2020, former President Donald Trump cast doubt on the reliability of early and mail-in voting, saying during the final debate against President Joe Biden that, "this is going to be a fraud like you've never seen" due to mail-in ballots.

McCormick said on "National Report" on Thursday that Trump and the rest of the GOP have "really reversed our course" on early voting, which he hopes will bring the party success in the upcoming general election next month.

"Well, I think we made some real bad mistakes in the past," McCormick said. "Some people didn't believe that the voting system even works, so they didn't vote. And we know that any shot you don't take, you don't make."

The congressman added that Republicans have "really reversed our course" on early voting, adding, "We've gotten people motivated."

He noted that he witnessed "a huge line in a conservative district” for people to cast their ballot ahead of Election Day.

"People were absolutely motivated," McCormick said. "This was in North Fulton, and everybody in line seemed to be voting for Trump and talking about it openly."

He added that voters were "very proud" to support Trump, which he said "is a reversal in the way that it used to be about four years ago, where people were demotivated and right at the middle of Covid era."

McCormick said, "The momentum is in the right spot for us, I think we're going to take Georgia in a big way."

He went on to hit out at Bruce Springsteen for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “I don't think Bruce Springsteen or anybody else is going to reverse that.”

McCormick added, "As a matter of fact, I think if you think about his most famous song, 'Born in the U.S.A,’ that irony is going to carry over right here in Georgia when we talk about our open borders and everything else that's wrong in Georgia and across the United States."

