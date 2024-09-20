Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Harris Pretends to Back 2nd Amendment

Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris trying to position herself as a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment is straight out of the "Democrats’ playbook," Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday.

"And as soon as they get elected, they flip-flop on everything, and they come after us. They literally come after our Second Amendment," McCormick said on “Prime News.”

Harris and her campaign have been peddling stories of Harris being a gun owner to offset previous support for gun buybacks, bans on semiautomatic weapons, and home inspections to ensure proper gun storage, efforts that McCormick said are "typical of the Democrats’ playbook."

"They believe the government is the answer to all your problems. And if you don't believe this, look at what they do. Look at what they talk about. And they change their colors like chameleons," McCormick said. "They pretend like they're for fracking. They pretend like they're for Second Amendment. They pretend like they're for low taxes and regulation. They pretend like they're for the southern border, right up to the time of the election."

"They come after the weapons that we have to defend ourselves against a powerful and overreaching government," he added. "The Democrats absolutely want to have control of everything."

McCormick took issue with Harris talking about "assault weapons" and the need to get them off the street.

"When you talk about assault weapons, what does that mean? She never defines that, by the way. She talks about these weapons are designed to kill a lot of people. What do you think your handgun is designed, what do you think kills most people in America? It's handguns, not AR-15s," McCormick said. "And by the way, all the killing is done pretty much illegally. All those weapons that are used to kill people, pretty much are owned illegally. So they think that by making laws that they're all of a sudden going to get rid of violence.

"They think that by taking people's guns, the people who law abidingly buy a weapon, those are the people going to get rid of the violence? It's never, ever worked and never will work ... this is the worst case of hypocrisy you'll ever see."

