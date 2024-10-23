WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Early Voting Numbers 'Good Sign' for GOP

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 09:44 AM EDT

Republicans are embracing early voting this year, including in Georgia, and that's a "good sign" for the party, Rep. Rich McCormick told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"Everybody caught on to the fact that if you wait till Election Day, [there are] going to be long lines," the Georgia Republican said on "Wake Up America." "It's going to discourage certain people from getting out to vote."

But voting early, said McCormick, is a "pretty good deal."

"You don't have the long lines, and you get to get in there, and see who's out there, who's excited, who's talking," he said.

McCormick added that Georgia is only about a week into early voting and that about 50% have participated.

"That means we're probably going to have close to a record turnout on voting day, when you total all the voters completely, and I think this is a really good sign for the Republican Party," he said. "I think [former President] Donald Trump is going to win Georgia handily, and I'm excited about it."

The polls are bouncing around, but most are showing Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in a dead heat as Election Day approaches.

But McCormick said he's predicting that the winner is "definitely going to be Trump by at least two [points]."

"That's my prediction," McCormick said. "I don't think Harris brings anything to the table right now. She's been wrong upside down on border crime, debt, energy, education, all the things that matter to people, the things that unite the Republicans and divide the Democrats. This should be a good year for us in Georgia, for sure."

As Trump holds a rally in Duluth, Georgia, on Wednesday, McCormick said there are few undecided voters left.

"The question is how do we get the people out to vote? How do we make sure they don't get overwhelmed by their daily routines, making sure that they turn out early?" he said.

That means making sure the voters get to the polls and "making sure those people who are dedicated to the process don't allow somebody not to vote because they didn't make time for it. That's what's really important right now."

Meanwhile, McCormick said some Georgia residents who feel abandoned by the government after Hurricane Helene pounded the state, particularly while federal money is spent on illegal immigrants.

"Now when we need the resources, they're gone," said McCormick. "That's a check [the Biden administration] wrote that they should have never written, and they're going to pay the price at the polls. I'm pretty sure in North Carolina they're having the same kind of turnout. They have people finding a way to the polls despite the horrible conditions. They are motivated people to show up and make them pay the price for their misgivings."

He added that there is "no way" there should be a lack of money for recovery from hurricanes.

"It's because they pilfered the system with monies that should have been reserved for American citizens, and instead are used on illegal invaders," said McCormick. "They can't work. They can't pay taxes, but they are going to soak up everything they need for food, for healthcare, for shelter, you name it, all on the taxpayers' dollar because [Democrats] want to adjust the way we vote."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

