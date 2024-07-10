Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Has Lewy Body Dementia

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., a physician, told Newsmax on Wednesday he believes President Joe Biden has Lewy Body Dementia.

"It really doesn't matter what he's diagnosed with," McCormick said on "Newsline." "We know that he is in rapid deterioration not only of his mind, but is also his ability to have coordinated function of movement going up and down stairs, walking, trying to figure out how to get off stage, riding a bike. He's not ready."

McCormick, who represents Georgia's 6th Congressional District, contrasted Biden with former President Donald Trump, who McCormick said is mentally sharp and remembers names.

"Everybody understands his high-octane high-energy level," said McCormick, who was elected in 2022. "I don't think anyone can keep up with him. He's totally on-point intelligence-wise."

McCormick noted that Biden said he can only work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"He has to run the country that way," McCormick said. "He has to campaign that way. Good luck campaigning when you're behind. They are in big trouble. They're in panic mode. They have no idea what they are going to do."

