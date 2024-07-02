WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rich mccormick | newsmax | joe biden | debate | 2024

Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Won't Step Aside Willingly

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 04:26 PM EDT

Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will likely remain the Democratic Party's presidential nominee despite concerns following his performance in the first debate of the election season between him and former President Donald Trump.

CNN released a new poll Tuesday, conducted just after the debate, showing that three-quarters of voters in the United States said that Democrats would have a better chance of winning the upcoming 2024 presidential election if someone other than Biden were the candidate.

When asked on "Newsline" about this poll, and recent calls from Democrats for Biden to withdraw, including one from Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, the first elected Democrat to call for Biden to step aside, McCormick cast doubt on the possibility of Biden willingly leaving the ticket.

"The people who are on his staff have nothing to gain by him stepping down," McCormick said, "that's their bread and butter, that's how they subsist … if he steps down, they don't have a job."

He added that Biden's family and major donors are also pushing him to remain in the race, saying, "I don't think it's as easy and straightforward. Plus, if he doesn't want to, he doesn't have to."

McCormick noted that "there's no law that says he has to unless of course you invoke the 25th [Amendment] or some other way. You'd have to basically force him out if he doesn't want to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will likely remain the Democratic Party's presidential nominee despite concerns following his performance in the first debate of the election season.
rich mccormick, newsmax, joe biden, debate, 2024
290
2024-26-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved