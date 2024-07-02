Rep. Rich McCormick to Newsmax: Biden Won't Step Aside Willingly

Rep. Richard McCormick, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will likely remain the Democratic Party's presidential nominee despite concerns following his performance in the first debate of the election season between him and former President Donald Trump.

CNN released a new poll Tuesday, conducted just after the debate, showing that three-quarters of voters in the United States said that Democrats would have a better chance of winning the upcoming 2024 presidential election if someone other than Biden were the candidate.

When asked on "Newsline" about this poll, and recent calls from Democrats for Biden to withdraw, including one from Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, the first elected Democrat to call for Biden to step aside, McCormick cast doubt on the possibility of Biden willingly leaving the ticket.

"The people who are on his staff have nothing to gain by him stepping down," McCormick said, "that's their bread and butter, that's how they subsist … if he steps down, they don't have a job."

He added that Biden's family and major donors are also pushing him to remain in the race, saying, "I don't think it's as easy and straightforward. Plus, if he doesn't want to, he doesn't have to."

McCormick noted that "there's no law that says he has to unless of course you invoke the 25th [Amendment] or some other way. You'd have to basically force him out if he doesn't want to do that."

