Rep. McCormick to Newsmax: Pandemic Was Used as Power Play

The federal government, with its "natural tendency" to reach for power, cannot handle a future pandemic, Rep. Rich McCormick, who is a medical doctor, told Newsmax Sunday.

"This is what my biggest criticism was all along," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "You have people who never treated a patient making decisions for you medically about what you can do, what you have access to, whether you can travel, whether your business can be open or closed."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, the government closed down tens of thousands of businesses that will never reopen "because they were scared, because they had zero tolerance for anybody else's opinions, and that's what the government did wrong."

McCormick's comments came in response to those made last week by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, who admitted that schools likely stayed closed for too long during the pandemic.

Such control, the congressman said, is "why government has to be fought against, whether it be climate change, a pandemic or anything else where they say, This is an emergency, and we need to take your money and take control of your lives."

The government, he added, protected Fauci so it could keep control of its power.

"They make it into a religion and that's why they protect people like Fauci who believe in government power," said McCormick.

Meanwhile, it seemed that it took years to get children back in school, but Fauci never fought to make that happen, he added.

"He literally censored people like myself, tried to take away medical licenses, tried to go after anybody who went against the government," said McCormick. "This is where the government became way too powerful. It's obvious that the government made a lot of mistakes … this is why the government shouldn't be the authority on anything when it comes to our children and how we live our lives."

Meanwhile, Fauci "admitted over a video conference that he was making life miserable for people who went against anybody who wanted to go back to school, travel, or open their business if you didn't get a vaccination," said McCormick.

"They used the leverage of government, the power of government, to make our lives miserable unless you complied with their power," he said. "That is absolutely insane and anti-American and we should always fight against that."

Fauci, meanwhile, is "rewriting history" on not only the origins of the disease but on "everything they did to take away our rights as Americans," said McCormick. "He needs to be held accountable."

