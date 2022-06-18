Ric Grenell to Newsmax: Biden's Fall Shows He's 'Not Well' or Running US

President Joe Biden's fall from his bicycle Saturday, when combined with other incidents that have happened since his election, is "just another piece of the puzzle" that shows he's "not well and that he isn't running the country," even if the mainstream media is not talking about it, former ambassador Ric Grenell told Newsmax.

"You look at the Twitter feeds today of all the Washington, D.C., types, and there's very few talking about Joe Biden falling off a stationary bike," Grenell who served as acting director of National Intelligence under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "The Count" Saturday. "They just are trying to cover for the ruling party wherever they can. It's a joke."

Biden, 79, fell off his bike while riding with first lady Jill Biden and their Secret Service agents near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware. They were finishing their morning ride when the president pedaled to a crowd of well-wishers.

Biden was wearing a helmet and took the spill when he tried to get off his bike and got his foot caught on the toe cages of his bike's pedal. He was not injured in the mishap.

But Grenell said that the United States' friends and adversaries are watching such incidents and "they're seeing the decline of Joe Biden."

"Everybody knows this," he said. "No one is allowed to say it in Washington, D.C., but everybody else sees it."

He acknowledged that falling off a bike while getting a foot caught in a pedal is "what happens to normal people," and if Biden's fall was a lone incident, "we wouldn't be able to string this together."

But, Grenell added, the incident comes with the president "falling up stairs. (We've) seen a shuffle, seen him shake hands with the air, seen him lose cognitive function in the middle of a speech ... and today's episode is just another piece of that puzzle that Joe Biden is not well and that he isn't running the country."

He further pointed out that he's "said it before" that Susan Rice, the director of the United States Domestic Policy Council, and Chief of Staff Ron Klain "are manipulating all of the policy, and he's out there just speaking."

Grenell on Saturday also spoke out against the ongoing hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 incidents at the Capitol, calling the proceedings a "total joke."

"You have to suspend what Donald Trump said," Grenell said. "He was quite clear about peaceful protests, and isn't that what we constantly heard from the left when the BLM (Black Lives Matter) riots were going on? I mean, you could see fire and riots behind individuals who are saying, 'Behind me is a peaceful protest.'"

But Washington, D.C., is "living in its world," he added, and Americans are seeing "elements of fascism and totalitarianism beginning to take hold in Washington."

The Washington bureaucrats, big tech and all are "the same thing," he continued. "They're all for the Democrats. It's all one big group think from the people in power. And so those of us who are on the outside are looking at what's happening and saying they're living in their own world, and a day of reckoning is coming."

He noted that what he means by that is that on Election Day, "we take back the House and the Senate. And then two years later, there's going to be a Republican roaring back into Washington. And at that point, we just go for broke and we start cutting government down to size."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!