Biden, 79, Falls Off His Bike Near His Delaware Home

President Joe Biden, 79, fell off his bike during a ride with Secret Service Saturday morning near his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware, according to reports.

Photos and videos captured the fall moments after he waved and said "Good morning" just before 9 a.m. ET.

Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park, but said he was not hurt, The Associated Press reported.

"I'm good," he told reporters after Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine," according to a White House statement.

"As the president said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine," a White House official said in a statement, the New York Post reported. "No medical attention is needed. The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family."

The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary Friday.

Before the fall, Biden said he was in the process of making up his mind on easing U.S. tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, Reuters reported.

Information from AP and Reuters were used in this report.