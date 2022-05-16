Rep. Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Dems Must Admit Biden Is Declining

It's becoming clear that President Joe Biden's cognitive health is declining, and Democrats will soon have to admit that there is a problem, Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as chief medical adviser to former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama and was in the White House under former President George W. Bush, said on Newsmax on Monday.

"He, in my opinion, is where he won't make it until the end of this term," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that Democrats will "have to figure out a way to do something with him because it's just going to continue to progress."

Jackson pointed out that he was at the White House for 14 years, and he believes he has a "better understanding than most people of what's required both mentally and physically to do that job."

He added that he "never saw any issues whatsoever with any of the three presidents I worked for. They had a lot of energy. They were able to multitask very competently and their cognitive abilities were sharp."

Biden was having problems even as a candidate, and matters are getting worse, said Jackson.

"When he was candidate Joe Biden, I started telling people, 'Look, this guy's not mentally fit to be our commander in chief and our head of state,' and it's just gotten worse as time goes on."

Biden has been having gaffes for his whole career, Jackson added, but now, "You know when he's confused — he shuffles around and he looks tired. He looks weak. He doesn't know where he's at or what's going on."

Jackson said "people are whispering" about Biden's cognitive abilities behind the scenes, and that "people don't know when the hammer is going to drop."

However, "something is going to have to be done at some point, and it's just going to be interesting to see how they try to get their way how to work their way out of this," he added. "It's something that we have to deal with. Our country depends on it domestically and internationally. It's a disaster right now."

Jackson said he has not examined Biden, so he won't make a diagnosis about what the president's medical condition could be, but "what I can say is what's obvious to the American people. He's having some type of cognitive decline, and it's related to his age."

Age doesn't always come into play with everyone, Jackson said, noting that Sen. Bernie Sanders still "seems sharp as a tack, despite the fact that he's as old as he is."

"We all know people that are in there, they're close to 100 years old that that seemed to be sharp as a tack, and we know people that are in their early 60s that are already having a cognitive issue related to getting older," said Jackson. "It affects different people at different times. I think that Joe Biden may have been, you know, he there may have been a window where he could have been our president and commander in chief, but I think that window is closed."

