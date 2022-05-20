×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | speech | yoon suk-yeol

Biden Bungles South Korean President's Name

president joe biden delivers a speech
President Joe Biden (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 20 May 2022 03:31 PM

President Joe Biden during a speech Friday in South Korea bungled the name of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, though quickly corrected himself, reports The Washington Examiner.

"Thank you all very much. And President Moon — Yoon, thank you for everything you've done so far," Biden said, maybe in reference to former Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose five-year term ended earlier in May.

Biden, 79, made the remarks after touring a Samsung semiconductor chip plant near Seoul. He has struggled with names on multiple occasions this week, including on Monday when he referred to Buffalo mass shooting hero Aaron Salter Jr., by the surname Slater.

He also struggled to say “AANHPI” during remarks on Asian-American history month and on Thursday used two different pronunciations of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s last name during remarks about Sweden and Finland’s applications to join NATO.

Biden is the oldest first-term president in U.S. history. His mental state has been questioned by many Republicans since he took office in 2021.

Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to take a cognitive test as his “mental decline and forgetfulness” have become more apparent over the past two years.

The report comes after two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for Biden’s visit were sent home after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in the alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden during a speech Friday in South Korea bungled the name of South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, though quickly corrected himself, reports The Washington Examiner.
biden, speech, yoon suk-yeol
287
2022-31-20
Friday, 20 May 2022 03:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved