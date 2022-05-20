Biden Bungles South Korean President's Name

President Joe Biden during a speech Friday in South Korea bungled the name of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, though quickly corrected himself, reports The Washington Examiner.

"Thank you all very much. And President Moon — Yoon, thank you for everything you've done so far," Biden said, maybe in reference to former Korean President Moon Jae-in, whose five-year term ended earlier in May.

Biden, 79, made the remarks after touring a Samsung semiconductor chip plant near Seoul. He has struggled with names on multiple occasions this week, including on Monday when he referred to Buffalo mass shooting hero Aaron Salter Jr., by the surname Slater.

He also struggled to say “AANHPI” during remarks on Asian-American history month and on Thursday used two different pronunciations of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s last name during remarks about Sweden and Finland’s applications to join NATO.

Biden is the oldest first-term president in U.S. history. His mental state has been questioned by many Republicans since he took office in 2021.

Nearly 40 Republican lawmakers have called on Biden to take a cognitive test as his “mental decline and forgetfulness” have become more apparent over the past two years.

The report comes after two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for Biden’s visit were sent home after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in the alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior.



