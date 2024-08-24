Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Endorsement a 'Game Changer'

Pollster Jim McLaughlin told Newsmax on Saturday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s support of former President Donald Trump is "a real game changer in the presidential campaign."

Friday afternoon, Kennedy began his speech in Phoenix by suspending his presidential campaign and concluded by throwing his support behind Trump.

McLaughlin said that by a 2-to-1 margin, Kennedy voters were more inclined to support Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in a head-to-head matchup.

"But I think what's even more important is not just the numbers, but the why, McLaughlin said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"Why did RFK Jr., the most iconic family in Democratic politics, come over to Donald Trump? What were the issues he mentioned?

"He said corruption. The Democrats aren't following the Constitution. And he said the real threats to the democracy are the Democrats," McLaughlin said.

Trump 2016 senior adviser John Elliot joined the conversation and agreed with McLaughlin, saying, "It's very hard for them to appeal to those middle-of-the-road voters.

"If you look at where the Democratic Party has gone in the last 15 years, 20 years, there's no way that [former President] Bill Clinton could get the nomination of this party right now because it's moved so far left.

"They now have a San Francisco liberal at the top of the ticket," he added.

McLaughlin said the Democrats "missed an opportunity to better define Kamala Harris" by not inviting Kennedy to their convention this past week.

"And now that now you have RFK Jr. coming out and supporting Donald Trump, it's a real game changer in the presidential campaign," he said.

