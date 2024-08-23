Trump: RFK Jr. Boosts Efforts to Reach Disaffected Dems

Donald Trump appeared at an Arizona rally with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday night, just hours after Kennedy ended his independent presidential bid and endorsed the Republican nominee.

"We're welcoming the support from millions of disaffected Democrats, independents, moderates, old-fashioned liberals who still believe in things like little things like borders," Trump said in a speech which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform. "Gone forever is the old Democratic Party of FDR, JFK. And that's right, even Bill Clinton.

"To all who supported Bobby's campaign, I very simply ask you to join us in building this coalition. It's a beautiful coalition in defense of liberty and safety, prosperity, and peace. It's going to be an incredible coalition, and the relationship has been so good for so long. I have no doubt it's going to work and work well, but we have to win. We have to take our country away from these people that are going to destroy our country."

Trump called Kennedy on onto the stage together in front of a packed house at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. The former president is trailing his Democrat foe, Vice President Kamala Harris, by 1.4 percentage points in the FiveThirtyEight polling average in Arizona, and Kennedy had been polling at 5%. His endorsement could be crucial in helping Trump win Arizona and other battleground states.

"For the past 16 months, Bobby has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States," Trump said. "I know because he also went after me a couple of times. I didn't like it. And I mean, this sincerely.

"Had he been allowed to enter the Democrat primary, he would have easily beaten Joe Biden, but they wouldn't let him in. They put up rules I've never seen, rules like he had to have 65% of the vote in order to run, you know, little things like that.

"His candidacy has inspired millions and millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too long ignored in this country, and brought together people from across the political spectrum in a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father, Robert Kennedy, a great man and his uncle, President John F Kennedy. And I know that they are looking down right now, and they are very, very proud of Bobby. I'm proud of Bobby."

Kennedy, who was greeted by thunderous applause, said he and Trump have talked not on the things that divided them but on the things that binded them, such as having safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic.

"Our children are now the unhealthiest, sickest children in the world," Kennedy said. "Don't you want healthy children? And don't you want the chemicals out of our food? And don't you want the regulatory agencies to be free from corporate corruption? And that's what President Trump told me that he wanted.

"He also told me that he wanted to end the grip of the neocons on U.S. foreign policy. He said he didn't want any more $200 trillion, a $200 billion wars in Ukraine, that we could use that money back here in the United States. And the safest, the best way to build a safe America is to rebuild our industrial base and rebuild the middle class in this country. And don't you want a president who's going to get us out of the wars, and who's going to rebuild the middle class in this country?"

