CNN Cuts Away as RFK Rips DNC

Friday, 23 August 2024 08:48 PM EDT

CNN dropped its live coverage Friday night of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he was taking the Democratic National Committee to task for the way it went about selecting Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee.

The cameras cut away just as Kennedy pointed out that Harris hadn't given an interview or made an unscripted appearance since being tapped for the top of the ticket last month.

Kennedy said that the DNC "ran a sham primary that was rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden. When a predictably bungled debate performance precipitated the palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor, also without an election.

"They installed a candidate who was so unpopular with voters that she dropped out in 2020 without winning a single delegate.

"My uncle and my father both relished debate. They prided themselves on their capacity to go toe to toe with any opponent in the battle over ideas. They would be astonished to learn of a Democratic Party presidential nominee who, like Vice President Harris, has not appeared in a single interview or unscripted encounter with voters for 35 days."

At that moment, CNN ended its coverage, with the host saying: "We've been listening to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. outlining what led him to his quixotic quest for the White House, but now dropping out and relinquishing the title of Democrat."

Critics on social media were quick to point out the irony. One X user wrote, "@CNN is proving what RFK is saying. How funny." Another said, "So they censor him while he is explaining how they are censoring him. Not a good look for a 'news' organization, @CNN."

Friday, 23 August 2024 08:48 PM
