Lewandowski to Newsmax: NMAX 'Took Off Like a Rocket Ship'

Corey Lewandowski, a special adviser to President Donald Trump, on Saturday praised Newsmax for its successful debut on the New York Stock Exchange, where it is now a publicly traded stock under the name of NMAX.

"I've known the man who has owned Newsmax before in public for a long time," Lewandowski told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby. "He's built an incredible business."

Lewandowski added that the NMAX stock "just took off like a rocket ship."

Newsmax's initial public offering at $10 per share raised $75 million. The company's Class B common stock was priced at $14 when trading began on Wall Street. By the closing bell, the stock had risen 735% to $83.51.

"That's because people are dying for good, honest content," Lewandowski said. "It goes to show you how the legacy media — those ABCs, NBCs, and CBSes — continue to lose viewership and organizations like yours continue to grow because people are voting with their wallets. They're voting by buying stocks. They're voting by supporting your company. They're voting by advertising here."

That, he added, "is because the content you are creating is something that is so necessary to combat the liberal left, mainstream media outlets."

"This is why Newsmax has just been a complete rocket ship, the biggest stock in a long time to launch in the IPO," Lewandowski said."So a huge congratulations to you, Chris Ruddy, and everybody else at Newsmax. You know I'm a big fan."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events, which it derives from the information currently available to it. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or its future performance, including: its financial performance and projections; growth in its revenue and earnings; and the Company’s business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: the Company’s ability to change its direction; its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this communication may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company. The Company is not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

