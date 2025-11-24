Rep. Fine to Newsmax: 'Thrilled' to See Rep. Greene Resign

Rep. Randy Fine told Newsmax he's happy that Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced her resignation from the House.

Fine told Newsmax's "Newsline" on Monday, "As one of four Jewish Republicans in the U.S. House, I was thrilled to see her go."

The Florida Republican used few words to describe what he thinks of Greene: "Marjorie's an antisemite."

He said there should be no room in Congress for that kind of hatred.

"She's one of two we have in our caucus," he said. "And I feel very strongly that if we don't squash this disease in our caucus right now, we will end up like the Democrats have."

He was emphatic about the impact of antisemitism.

"No society in the history of the world that has embraced antisemitism has survived," Fine said.

A series of policy disputes between Greene and President Donald Trump led to Trump announcing he would not support her 2026 reelection. She announced her resignation shortly after.

Fine said Republicans cannot allow antisemitic views from people like Greene to work into party policies.

"I think the Republican Party is the only thing that stands between us and that sort of dark type of history," he said.

He was also critical of Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly for participating in a partisan video trying to coax military service personnel to disobey "illegal" orders from Trump.

Fine said Kelly and five other Democrats involved in the attempt should be held up as examples of poor public leaders.

"They're pretending they're in some sort of movie where there are these grand conspiracies taking place," Fine said.

"The only conspiracy that took place here was by these six elected officials who broke federal law, encouraging our servicemen to defy the orders of the president."

Fine offered that there is no question about what they did. "That's a very, very serious crime."

The War Department announced Monday that it opened a review of Kelly's actions and reminded retired and active-duty soldiers that there are rules governing their conduct, and coaxing others to disobey orders is not on the list of allowed or recommended behavior.

