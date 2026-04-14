Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Nation Held Hostage by 'Handful of Democrats'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday that the U.S. "shouldn't be held hostage to a handful of Democrats," saying their refusal to cooperate has forced Republicans to consider moving forward alone on funding legislation.

Cornyn, appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," said Democrats remain in "opposition mode or resistance mode," opposing "anything and everything that would allow the United States government to secure the border and enforce our immigration laws."

Cornyn expressed little optimism for a bipartisan resolution to the ongoing stalemate.

"I'm not optimistic that they will cooperate, which is why we are pursuing a Republican-only bill," he said, adding that the bill is aimed at increasing funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security.

While acknowledging it is "not the best way," Cornyn said, "it is a way to accomplish the goal."

"We're not going to defund ICE," he said. "We're going to make sure they're adequately funded and our immigration laws are enforced."

Cornyn also addressed federal workers affected by the shutdown.

"I feel very bad for everybody who's showed up at their job without pay," he said, calling it "a hardship" and stressing, "we need to make them whole through this process."

He argued the broader issue should shape upcoming elections.

"We need to try to figure out how we prevent this from happening again, because the nation shouldn't be held hostage by a handful of Democrats who just don't want to do anything," he said.

Cornyn also criticized Democrats' policies.

"The Democratic Party is the party of defund the police, abolish ICE, and this is just another way to accomplish their goal," he said.

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