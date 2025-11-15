MTG Calls for 'New Way Forward' After Trump Withdraws Support

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Saturday said she's calling for "a new way forward" after President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of her, intensifying the rapidly growing rift between the once-close allies.

She also said she's being threatened after the president labeled her as a "traitor" and accused him of having "egged on" his supporters.

"I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are," the Georgia Republican wrote in a post on X, while thanking her supporters.

"There needs to be a new way forward," Greene said.

"The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love," she added.

"The PIC tells us to hate each other, fundraises off why we have to hate each other, and pits Americans against each other to the point of violence and nearing civil war."

Greene added that Americans can have their differences while loving and respecting each other.

"We have far more in common than we have apart," she said.

"I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle.

"The way forward is America First America Only, and that may be the most dangerous pursuit of all," the congresswoman said.

After Greene's Saturday post, Trump responded on Truth Social, calling her a "traitor" and "a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!"

This led her to respond on X with claims that she was being threatened because of the president.

"I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world; the man I supported and helped get elected," Greene said.

"As a Republican, who overwhelmingly votes for President Trump's bills and agenda, his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone," Greene added.

The feud between Trump and Greene, who until recently had been a strong supporter of the president's, ignited amid the release of email exchanges involving Epstein in which the president's name appears.

Greene was among four Republicans who signed a discharge petition to force a House vote on requiring the Justice Department to release all information from its Epstein probe.

Trump has urged Republicans to avoid engaging on anything Epstein-related — a stance Greene called a "huge miscalculation."

The split has also widened over domestic policy.

Greene has accused the administration of "gaslighting" Americans on affordability issues and criticized Trump for meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa rather than working with GOP lawmakers on alternatives to the Affordable Care Act and expiring subsidies that could raise health insurance premiums.

Before the recent government shutdown ended, Greene blasted House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for not offering an ACA replacement.