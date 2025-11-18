Slotkin Leads Dems Urging Troops to Disobey Trump

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., posted a video to social media Tuesday urging members of the U.S. military and intelligence community to "stand up" to the Trump administration and reject what she and other Democrat lawmakers called "illegal orders."

The video — titled "Don't Give Up the Ship" — features six Democrats who previously served in the military or intelligence services.

Slotkin, a former CIA officer, appeared alongside Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

In her post on X, Slotkin said the group wanted to speak "directly" to service members, claiming "the American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution."

Kelly, a former Navy pilot, accused the Trump administration of "pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens," echoing similar claims from Crow and Slotkin.

At several points in the video, Kelly, Slotkin, and Deluzio repeat the line: "You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders."

Goodlander joined Kelly in reminding viewers that "like us, you swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution."

Goodlander is a former naval intelligence officer and wife of former national security adviser in the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, the Daily Caller reported.

Deluzio and Crow went further, warning that threats to the Constitution are coming "from right here at home," a clear swipe at Trump.

The lawmakers acknowledged they were asking troops to make difficult judgments during what they called a "hard" moment for public servants.

"But whether you serve in the CIA, the Army, the Navy, or the Air Force, your vigilance is critical," they said. "The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution."

They closed the video with the repeated message: "Don't give up the ship."

Under the Constitution, the president is commander in chief of the armed forces and head of the executive agencies that include the FBI and CIA.

The Democrats' message marks one of the most direct appeals yet from elected officials encouraging rank-and-file troops and intelligence officers to resist the authority of Trump.

The phrase "Don't give up the ship" traces back to the War of 1812 and the dying command of Navy Captain James Lawrence aboard the USS Chesapeake.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.