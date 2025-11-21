Rep. Greene Resigning From Congress on Jan. 5

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced Friday night she is resigning from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.

Greene made the lengthy announcement in a post to X.

“When the common American people finally realize and understand that the Political Industrial Complex of both parties is ripping the country apart, that not one elected leader like me is able to stop Washington’s machine from gradually destroying our country, and instead the reality is that they, common Americans, the People possess the real power over Washington, then I’ll be here by their side to rebuild it.

"Until then I’m going back to the people I love, to live life to the fullest as I always have, and look forward to a new path ahead," she concluded.

Her resignation follows President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of his endorsement and public criticism of her political approach, calling her a “ranting lunatic” and a "traitor."

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump escalated his feud with the Georgia Republican, who was once one of his staunchest backers.

"Wacky Marjorie 'Traitor' Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems," the president wrote. "The fact is, nobody cares about this traitor to our country!"

Once a core MAGA ally, Greene had increasingly clashed with Trump and GOP leadership over policy and tactics. The split isolated her within the party and contributed to her decision to step down.

Greene built her reputation as one of Congress’ most outspoken and polarizing figures.

Elected in 2020, she quickly emerged as a firebrand conservative, known for confrontational floor speeches, heated clashes with Democrats, and unapologetic alignment with the MAGA movement.

Greene frequently used social media to amplify hard-line positions on immigration, spending, and cultural issues, while aggressively challenging GOP leaders she viewed as insufficiently conservative.

She was stripped of her committee assignments early in her tenure for inflammatory past statements but leveraged the controversy to bolster her national profile. Greene’s relentless style made her a grassroots favorite and a lightning rod in Washington.

Her departure now leaves Georgia’s 14th District facing an upcoming vacancy and political uncertainty.

This story has been updated.