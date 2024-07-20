WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: 'Laughing Kamala' Crazy 'as a Bed Bug'

By    |   Saturday, 20 July 2024 08:19 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, taking a preemptive jab at his potential presidential campaign opponent, told rallygoers in Michigan that Kamala Harris is "crazy as a bed bug."

"You ever watch her laugh? She's crazy! You can tell a lot by how someone laughs," Trump said in an off-script moment at the Grand Rapids rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

But Trump said she is not as crazy as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

"She is selling out Biden now; she turned on him like a dog," Trump said.

