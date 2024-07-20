Trump Denounces Project 2025 as 'Extremist'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump struck back at the Democrats' latest "misinformation" and "disinformation" campaign, suggesting "extremist" Project 2025 was his platform.

"The other side is going around trying to make me sound extreme, like I'm an extremist; I'm not; I'm a person with great common sense," Trump said, going off script at his Grand Rapids, Michigan, campaign rally Saturday night, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "I'm not an extremist at all.

"Like some on the right, severe right came up with this — severe right — came up with this Project 2025 and I don't even know. I mean, some of them, I know who they are, but they're very, very conservative — just like you have this sort of the opposite of the radical left."

Project 2025 was a "think tank" suggestion from the conservative Heritage Foundation for the Republican Party platform before the Republican National Convention, but Trump rejected it as the radical counter to the "radical left," and something Trump's campaign has no involvement with.

"You have the radical left and you have the radical right, and they come up with this," Trump said. "I don't know what the hell it is. It's Project 2025.

"And then they read some of the things and they are extreme. I mean, they're seriously extreme, but I don't know anything about it. I don't want to know anything about it.

"But what they do is misinformation and disinformation, and they keep saying he's a threat to democracy. I'm saying, what the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy. What did I do against democracy? Crazy."

