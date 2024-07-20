WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | comb-over | hair | work of art

Trump: Comb-Over a 'Work of Art'

Saturday, 20 July 2024 06:33 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump paused his campaign rally in Michigan Saturday night to pay respects to his comb-over, which he called a "work of art."

Trump looked up at cameras, noticing the way his hair appeared in a side-profile view.

"You know, I have to just interject," he said at his rally, which aired live on Newsmax and simulcast on the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"If you would turn off those cameras, because I don't want this. See, the screen up there of me: That's very severe, that comb-over. That's a severe sucker. It looks OK from the other side, but that is very severe. I apologize. Man, look up there. I said, whoa. Look at that. That's like a work of art. Only look at that one."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump paused his campaign rally in Michigan Saturday night to pay respects to his comb-over, which he called a "work of art."
trump, comb-over, hair, work of art
178
2024-33-20
Saturday, 20 July 2024 06:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved