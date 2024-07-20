Trump on 'Reciprocal Trade': 'You Screw Us, We'll Screw You'

Striking at a long-held "free trade" mantra supported by the Republican establishment for decades, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump explained his push for "reciprocal trade" in the simplest of terms as only he does.

"But, you know, you lose a little something but reciprocal trade, it basically means: You screw us and we'll screw you," Trump told his campaign rally that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform.

"It's very simple. And I can't describe it.

"Very simple, called reciprocal. They charge, we charge."

Trump's admittedly crass rhetoric was delivered despite the repeated pleas from Rev. Franklin Graham to not curse at his rallies.

"I shouldn't say this because, you know, Franklin Graham – I told this story the other night," Trump said.

"Franklin Graham, he's such a wonderful guy. Billy Graham was his father, the greatest. My father used to take me to Yankee Stadium to watch Billy Graham. The place was packed and he would get up and he would rant and rave, and you left there, and you believed that it was God."

Trump is now convinced his literal dodging of an assassin's bullet last week was only made possible by the hand and "grace" of the "Almighty God."

"In fact, that helped me last week," Trump said. "You would believe it if you listened to Billy Graham – and Franklin Graham is right."

Trump regaled his crowd on the letter than pleaded for him to drop curse words from his off-script rally remarks.

"But he wrote me a beautiful letter," Trump continued. "He says, 'President Trump, I watch your speeches and your rallies all the time. I love your storytelling. There's nobody that can do it like you. But please, you're hurting yourself very badly. Don't use foul language.

"Made me feel bad, actually, because I don't use much. I don't use much."

Trump repeated his contention the words have some added thump, despite the reverend's warning.

"It's not really foul," Trump said. "You know, there's really foul and there's foul, and then there's a little off.

"Like some people don't even, they don't like the word hell. That's a bad word, you know? I mean that's not good or the word. They don't like it, so I won't use it. No, it's true, but it's more descriptive. There's just no word.

"But he said so, please.

"So I've been really good and for the last four or five times I've really been good."

