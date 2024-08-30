Dennis Prager to Newsmax: Dems Dumped Liberalism for Leftism

Conservative commentator Dennis Prager told Newsmax on Friday that this year’s election is about something larger than Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris or her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"Let Americans understand what the left really stands for," Prager, the founder of PragerU, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Lidia Curanaj. "The issue is not Harris. The issue is not Walz. The issue is the Democratic Party having abandoned liberalism for leftism."

Harris and Walz gave their first extensive media interview Thursday night since forming the Democrat ticket following President Joe Biden’s decision in late July to not seek reelection. Prager said there were times during the interview where he didn’t understand what was being said by both nominees, especially when Walz tried to explain his mischaracterizations of his military service as bad grammar.

"I had a rule when I was in college, when I would read a textbook that was assigned by a professor, if I didn't understand a paragraph or a page, I would reread it," Prager said. "And I decided very early in my life, about second year, maybe first year of college, if I read it twice and didn't understand it, it wasn't me. It was the author. And the same thing here. What was Tim Walz's answer to the issue of his misstatement [about military service]?

"By the way, all of their lies are misstatements and all of [Donald Trump’s] misstatements are lies, because that is the way the press depicts the two parties."

Prager said in the future, he would like to see Trump pin Harris down during a debate on her most extreme leftist views, such as transgender issues.

"It would be great if he's allowed to press on an issue like the gender issue," Prager said. "Do you believe, Kamala Harris, that a man who says he's a woman should be allowed to compete with women in women's sports? I think you should ask that every 20 minutes. Let the American people begin to understand what they're voting for when they vote."

