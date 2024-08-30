Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Harris Can't Fool Americans

"It's appalling" that Democrat nominee Kamala Harris thinks she can change Americans' minds about her and her policies, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday.

"It's appalling to think that she could believe that she can convince the American people that she's going to change after three-and-a-half years of what we've witnessed as her being vice president," Carter told "Newsline" about an interview Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, gave to CNN on Thursday.

"Try as she may, she cannot escape the fact that her fingerprints are all over the Biden-Harris administration policies," Carter added. "She was there. She was part of it. All the king's horses and all the king's men couldn't put Humpty Dumpty back together again. She can't take her fingerprints off that.

"What has led to higher inflation; what has led to the worst crisis at the border we've ever had? What has led to weakness perceived on the world stage? What has led to crime in our cities? All of that is a result of the Biden-Harris policies."

Meanwhile, Carter said it will be up to Republicans to "vet" Harris because the media can't be counted on to do that.

"If Donald Trump doesn't win the state of Georgia, he doesn't win," Carter said. "We've got to do our job here. That's why I'm so happy that he and [Republican Gov. Brian Kemp] have reconciled and that they're working together. Now we are going to deliver in the state of Georgia. We're going to make sure Donald Trump wins this state and make sure he's our next president."

Carter also Friday ridiculed Harris' interview comments about bringing down the price of groceries and her other comments about fixing the economy.

"Who in their right mind would believe that?" he said. "OK, after three-and-a-half years, now you're going to change policy. Now you realize what a problem we have with our economy."

But on Day 1 of President Joe Biden's administration, Biden and Harris "declared war on fossil fuels, resulting in higher gas prices, resulting in higher inflation, resulting in higher grocery prices," Carter said. "And now she wants us to believe that she can fix all this, all the problems that she created. I don't think Americans are going to buy that. I don't think they're that naive at all."

Harris did get a bump in polls after the Democratic National Convention, but Carter said "that's not going to last long."

"We will make sure that people know that she's flip-flopping on these issues, and we will make sure that people know that the Biden-Harris administration policies are the Harris administration policies," Carter said. "That's what's gotten us into the mess that we are experiencing right now with our economy, with our border, with the cities and crime, and with the weakness that we perceived overseas."

People also realize that the Harris-Walz ticket is the "most dangerous and radically liberal ticket that we have ever had in an American election," said Carter. "The majority of the people understand. They look at the issues. They understand that elections have consequences," he said.​​

