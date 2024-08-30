WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jason miller | newsmax | kamala harris | 2024

Jason Miller to Newsmax: Harris 'Did Not Look Presidential'

By    |   Friday, 30 August 2024 11:11 AM EDT

Jason Miller, senior adviser to former President Donald Trump's campaign, told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President Kamala Harris's recent interview on CNN "was weird" and "did not look presidential."

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, sat down for an interview with CNN on Thursday evening, their first with a major news network since launching their campaign for the White House.

Miller, in an appearance on "Wake Up America" Friday morning, criticized the "optics" of the interview, saying that "it did not look presidential."

He said, "There's a certain threshold that you have to meet when you're looking presidential. Can you lead this country? Other candidates in the past have had it. I don't see that with Kamala Harris."

Miller also said that the interview "was weird" and said that the vice president "looked as though she'd been called in by her teacher in the principal to say, Kamala, you have not been to class one day in three and a half years, it's time to talk about your record.' And on that record, she had no good answers."

He went on to say that Harris was "vague" in her answers and criticized her defense of her recent policy shifts by saying, "My values haven't changed."

Miller said, "The 'my values haven't changed' got three mentions, and crime, for example, got zero mentions."

