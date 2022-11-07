Pollster Jim McLaughlin to Newsmax: GOP Has Momentum

Voters will be leaning Republican in key races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, pollster Jim McLaughlin predicted a day before Tuesday's midterm elections.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," McLaughlin said in the tight Senate race in Pennsylvania between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, an appearance Saturday for Fetterman by former President Barack Obama could backfire and signal defeat.

"I think this hurts [Fetterman] because I think what it's doing, it's getting mainstream Americans galvanized behind the Republicans in these elections," McLaughlin said of Obama's support.

"I'm going to give you some numbers: 10, 13, and 69," McLaughlin said. "Ten is how many governors the Democrats lost when Barack Obama was president. Thirteen is how many U.S. senators they lost ... and 69 was how many members of Congress the Democrats lost."

In Georgia, where McLaughlin has predicted a runoff in a Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker, he now says "Walker is getting the momentum."

In the gubernatorial race there, McLaughlin added, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp will "win handily" over Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams.

In the Arizona Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly and GOP challenger Blake Masters, McLaughlin said undecided voters could push Masters to a win.

"That's what you see in these types of off-year elections," McLaughlin said. "The vast majority of those undecideds I think are going to go for the Republicans and against the Democrats."

In Nevada, McLaughlin is calling the Senate race for Republican Adam Laxalt against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

"He's been showing the momentum over the last month, and that's a place where gas prices are totally out of control," McLaughlin said of Laxalt.

